AG week comes to a close: Southwest AG Summit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AG week is coming to a close with the final day of the Southwest Agriculture Summit.

At the summit, many growers came together to discuss various problems facing the local AG industry and created an action plan to solve those issues.

The summit is able to provide cutting-edge content and technology for many facets of the Yuma agriculture industry.

The week will come to a close with the Harvest Dinner, honoring all the growers and benefitting AG education efforts and scholarships.