today at 4:39 PM
Single-vehicle rollover on Somerton Avenue

Somerton Cocopah Fire Department

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a single-vehicle rollover on S. Somerton Avenue at County 18¾.

After SCFD was dispatched to the rollover at about 8:08 a.m., they came upon a single female who was sitting on a newly grown agricultural field near her vehicle.

She said she was headed northbound on Somerton Avenue when she left the roadway and lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle went over the barrier fencing and rolled multiple times into the field.

The driver complained of left shoulder pain and said she used her seatbelt. All of her vehicle airbags were deployed.

SCFD Paramedics transported the woman to Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional evaluation.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

