Lucky baby born on February 2, 2022

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A baby was born in Utah who happened to be surrounded by twos.

Landon was born on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:22, as well as being the second baby boy in his family.

"We were actually talking about how it would be funny if he was born on 2/20/2022. And yeah, it didn't even cross our minds that he could be born on to 2:22 22," said mother Annie.

The family expected Landon to be born on February 20, which almost seems lucky enough but the only number not a two was Landon's weight, nine pounds and nine ounces.