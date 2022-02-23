Skip to Content
News
By , ,
Published 6:56 PM

Lucky baby born on February 2, 2022

KSTU

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A baby was born in Utah who happened to be surrounded by twos.

Landon was born on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:22, as well as being the second baby boy in his family.

"We were actually talking about how it would be funny if he was born on 2/20/2022. And yeah, it didn't even cross our minds that he could be born on to 2:22 22," said mother Annie.

The family expected Landon to be born on February 20, which almost seems lucky enough but the only number not a two was Landon's weight, nine pounds and nine ounces.

News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content