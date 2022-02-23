Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:32 PM
Published 4:44 PM

El Centro Sector Border Patrol rescues 4 lost migrants

United States Border Patrol/ MGN

OCOTILLO, Calif. - El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued four undocumented immigrants located in the Jacumba Wilderness area near Ocotillo Wednesday morning.

At about 2:40 a.m., El Centro Sector Dispatch informed the El Centro Station about a lost female individual who used her cell phone to contact 911, asking for assistance.

Agents responded to the distress call and utilized last known GPS coordinates provided.

At around 9:27 a.m., agents came upon four individuals around two miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A wellness check was conducted on the group and no medical assistance was needed.

According to the El Centro Sector agents, it's verfied the group did not have any required records to have entered the United States legally.

All four undocumented immigrants were taken into custody then transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for processing and any additional medical assistance.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content