El Centro Sector Border Patrol rescues 4 lost migrants

OCOTILLO, Calif. - El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued four undocumented immigrants located in the Jacumba Wilderness area near Ocotillo Wednesday morning.

At about 2:40 a.m., El Centro Sector Dispatch informed the El Centro Station about a lost female individual who used her cell phone to contact 911, asking for assistance.

Agents responded to the distress call and utilized last known GPS coordinates provided.

At around 9:27 a.m., agents came upon four individuals around two miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A wellness check was conducted on the group and no medical assistance was needed.

According to the El Centro Sector agents, it's verfied the group did not have any required records to have entered the United States legally.

All four undocumented immigrants were taken into custody then transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for processing and any additional medical assistance.