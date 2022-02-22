Agents arrest large group of migrants, one with gang connections

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol agents came across several undocumented immigrants and among them was one person with connection to a gang.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, agents found a large group of 16 undocumented immigrants crossing through the Imperial Sand Dunes north of the United States/ Mexico border.

After being taken in for processing, one person was discovered to be part of the Sureño 13 Street criminal gang and has past felony convictions.