Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:08 PM
Published 11:58 AM

AG week: 12th annual Harvest Dinner preview

News 11's Samantha Byrd with a preview of a dinner for AG week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AG Summit week continues with a preview of the Harvest Dinner taking place on Thursday, February 22.

The Harvest Dinner is a special event, highlighting the hard work behind the agriculture industry in Yuma, featuring locally grown produce.

This marks the 12th year of this farm-to-table dinner and the theme is Viva Las Veggies.

All proceeds of the dinner will be donated to benefit AG education efforts and scholarships.

News
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content