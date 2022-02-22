AG week: 12th annual Harvest Dinner preview

News 11's Samantha Byrd with a preview of a dinner for AG week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AG Summit week continues with a preview of the Harvest Dinner taking place on Thursday, February 22.

The Harvest Dinner is a special event, highlighting the hard work behind the agriculture industry in Yuma, featuring locally grown produce.

This marks the 12th year of this farm-to-table dinner and the theme is Viva Las Veggies.

All proceeds of the dinner will be donated to benefit AG education efforts and scholarships.