Overturned forklift kills 15-year-old

By MARY ALICE ROYSE

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A 15-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon by an overturned forklift, said Metro police.

According to officials, Jayden Dalton, 15, of Nashville, died Sunday afternoon when a forklift that he was allegedly playing on/operating overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business located on 505 Davidson Street.

Police said Dalton and another teen allegedly started the engines to machinery on the lot. A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

Maplewood High school, Jayden's former school, sent out this statment:

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jayden Dalton, a 9th grade student at Maplewood High who tragically lost his life in an accident yesterday. Our support team has been working with the school to provide grief counseling as they mourn the loss of their classmate"

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.