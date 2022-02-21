Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - An Arizona bill to prohibit government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with firearms companies has received strong support on a state House committee.

The proposal would require companies doing business with the state or local governments to certify they won’t refuse to work with firearms-related companies.

The proposal also came with opposition, generating tough criticism from the banking industry.

Bankers are calling it government overreach for lawmakers to try to force businesses to deal with other companies against their will and said lawmakers are creating a problem with a non-issue in Arizona.

The committee voted along party lines, 6-4, with no Democratic support. The bill now heads to the full house after a routine review by another committee.