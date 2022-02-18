Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:15 AM
Published 8:26 AM

Wellton Fire Department saws through metal wall, contains fire

MGN

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Fire Department (WFD) responded to a residential fire Thursday night in the region of Avenue 24E and County 13th Street.

At around 9:44 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area and came across a large metal building releasing black smoke from the vent holes.

Firefighters determined the inside of the building was fully immersed.

Due to the building being secured, firefighters used a saw to cut through the metal wall to get inside.

Firefighters contained the fire within minutes of entering.

No injuries were reported.

WFD credits Tacna Fire and Martinez Lake Fire for their assistance.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content