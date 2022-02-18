Wellton Fire Department saws through metal wall, contains fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Fire Department (WFD) responded to a residential fire Thursday night in the region of Avenue 24E and County 13th Street.

At around 9:44 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area and came across a large metal building releasing black smoke from the vent holes.

Firefighters determined the inside of the building was fully immersed.

Due to the building being secured, firefighters used a saw to cut through the metal wall to get inside.

Firefighters contained the fire within minutes of entering.

No injuries were reported.

WFD credits Tacna Fire and Martinez Lake Fire for their assistance.