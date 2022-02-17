Maricopa County to consider splitting into four counties

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Under legislation advanced by republicans in the Arizona House, Maricopa County would be split into four smaller pieces.

Rep. Jake Hoffman says with 65% of the Arizona's population, Maricopa County is becoming too big to be efficiently managed, but democrats suspect the legislation is really motivated by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ refusal to go along with the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

That claim is being debunked by supporters of the proposal.

Maricopa County has just under 4.5 million people and is the fourth largest in the nation. Under the new proposal, North Phoenix, the suburbs and outlying areas would be split into three new counties.

After a transition period, each would have its own county functions including its own elected officials.