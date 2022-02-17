Skip to Content
News
By , ,
Published 5:32 PM

ECRMC holds blood drive in March

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center held a blood drive to restock on what they almost didn't have during the pandemic.

The medical center said how it almost didn't have any blood to give for patients, as the United States was also suffering from low blood donations.

"At some point, we really were waiting for blood to arrive, thank God the blood banks were working together really well, there is a great network of the blood banks and we never went without blood but we encourage the public to always come and donate," said one person from ECRMC.

Another blood drive is planned for March 17 and March 18, with another on February 17 in front of the Imperial Valley Mall.

News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Author Profile Photo

Vince Ybarra

Vince Ybarra joined KYMA in June 2021 as our Imperial Valley reporter. He was born and raised in Sacramento, CA.

Have a story idea? Email Vince at vince.ybarra@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Wiley Jawhary

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined KYMA/KSWT in April of 2021.

Reach out to Wiley with story ideas and tips at wiley.jawhary@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content