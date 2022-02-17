City of El Centro brings more affordable housing for homeless

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is taking a big step in helping the homeless keep a roof over their heads.

El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva joined Chelsea Investment Corporation for the grand opening of a two-story 56-unit affordable housing community.

Mayor Oliva says this is just a stepping stone as to what the city can provide for its residents.

"What I am trying to paint the picture is that we have folks that need help, it may be their fault it may not be their fault, but these projects provide dignity, provide self-esteem, make them feel part of our society again, tell them that we welcome them because they are part of our family part of our community," he said.

Ten of the 56 units have been set aside for residents with developmental disabilities like autism.

The City of El Centro built a total of three affordable housing communities.