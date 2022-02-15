Yuma Community Food Bank under construction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank is getting a long and overdue face-lift since being built in 1962.

The food bank’s goal is to build a hunger-free community as it serves over 500 Yuma residents per day.

People in need, such as single moms, dads, families, veterans and senior citizens on fixed incomes all qualify for free food.

Shara Whitehead, president of the Yuma Community Food Bank, says the renovation will fix insulation problems and help keep the food from going bad.

“The food loss was what was significant. We looked at how much waste we had with our dry goods through the summer months and it was significant enough over the last five years that it reached about 100,000 dollars worth of product," explains Whitehead.

The project is expected to take one year but will continue providing food to the community during the whole process.