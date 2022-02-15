Climate grant illustrates growth in philanthropy-funded news

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press is announcing a grant that will allow it to assign more than two dozen journalists around the world to cover climate issues.

The grant for more than $8 million over three years is the organization's single largest expansion paid for through philanthropy and illustrates how it has become an important new funding source for journalism.

It's a positive development after nearly two decades of relentlessly bleak news in the journalism industry.

The AP will base journalists in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States as part of its climate effort.

Julie Pace, AP senior vice president and executive editor, says it will transform how the company covers climate.