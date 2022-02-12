Farm to Family event held to educate local kids about Agriculture

Over 50 families came out the event, all learning about different things within the local agriculture industry and what they can do at home - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While some kids spend their Saturday mornings watching cartoons, Yuma kids were out here getting educated on growing veggies.

All of it, at Family to Farm day.

Over at the University of Arizona Yuma Agriculture Center, 50 families were invited by the Chicanos Por La Causa organization for an educational festival.

Kids were able to participate in farm tours, cooking demonstrations, gardening, and other agriculture related workshops.

The event was put on as a collaboration. The University of Arizona, the Yuma Communnity Food Bank, and the Yuma County Public Health Department came together to host it.



Russell Engel the director of the yuma county extension with the University of Arizona, says the event helps to show what they do locally.

“It’s to educate them on the health benefits of eating produce, and so in that the produce is grown right here locally,” Engel said.

Those involved also wanted to promote growing food at home.

Tricia Kinnell, who works for the Yuma County Health Department, said she wanted to make sure those who attended understand the benefits.

“It’s important for us, for them to understand the importance of just growing your own food and how to incorporate that,” Kinnell said.

Those involved with the event also said they’d like to make it a yearly thing.

So the education will continue for years to come.