How food and drinks for Super Bowl parties are more expensive this year

A new study shows an increase in most of the food and drink staples for the Big Game, and one man hosting a party has noticed - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Plenty of people host parties for the Super Bowl. However, for those providing food and drinks, things are getting more expensive.

Doug Sangregret is among those hosting people for the big game.

“Well we’re having a few people over, we’re gonna just have snacks and watch the game,” Sangregret said.

Sangregret is no stranger to hosting watch parties. He typically holds something for the Super Bowl every year.

And even does it for the Grey Cup, the Super Bowl equivalent for Canadian football. However, hosting is costing Sangregret more this year.

“Prices have gone up, I would say by 20 percent at least from before,” Sangregret said.

According to a Wells Fargo food report, popular food and drink items are more expensive.

Among the most expensive are chicken wings, which rose up to 26% in cost.

Soda prices are up 6%, and beer is up 4%.

Sangregret says this year he’s just having some light snacks, but has definitely noticed the higher costs.

“Although there are some good sales on right now, but basically everything's gone up,” Sangregret said.

If you’re looking to save money on food, the study says it didn’t find an increase in costs for veggies.

Actually saying they went down in some cases.