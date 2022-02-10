Drivers react to proposed bill which could lower gas prices

The bill would halt the federal gas tax for one year, and those filling up on Thursday were happy to see relief may be on the way - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you’re frustrated with high gas prices, a new bill proposed by Senator Mark Kelly could help with the pain at the pump.

The proposed bill would halt the gas tax of 18.4 cents a gallon, which could make your future trips to the pump a bit cheaper.

Yuma visitor Robert Nowak says he'd like to see action taken to combat the issue.

“I mean everything is expensive right now, so it’d be nice if we could do something to lower the prices,” Nowak said.

Gas prices are at their highest rate since 2014, sitting at an average of $3.44 a gallon across the nation. AAA lists Yuma's average at $3.71 per gallon of unleaded, and at about $4.54 a gallon in El Centro.

Kelly, along with New Hampshire senator Maggie Hassan, has seen enough.

The senators introduced the ‘Gas Prices Federal Relief Act.’ The bill was designed to bring economic relief to Americans.

Americans like Dora Constantino, who says she has to spend $60 dollars a week to fill her tank.

“Yeah I think that would be nice for everybody pretty much, I think so yeah, that would definitely help a lot of residents here, and not just the residents but the travelers as well,” Constantino said.

The price of 18.4 cents a gallon has been in place since 1993. If passed, Americans wouldn’t have to pay the tax until Jan 1 of next year.