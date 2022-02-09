Colorado store where 10 died reopens to mixed emotions

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Nearly a year after 10 people were shot and killed at a supermarket in Colorado, the redesigned store in the college town of Boulder is back open.

Customers were welcomed back Wednesday after a ceremony that blended celebration with remembrance.

Several speakers focused on the importance of once again having a neighborhood store where people inevitably run into each other and catch up.

But some also encouraged people who are struggling to reach out for help at the resource center established after the March shooting.

The company says about half of the employees who worked at the store at the time are back working at the store.