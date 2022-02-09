Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 2:08 PM
Published 1:48 PM

3 homicide suspects who fled Washington arrested, found in Arizona

MGN

Three homicide suspects who fled Washington were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — United States Marshals arrested a mother and her two sons who are all suspects for their part in a homicide in Stevens County, WA. in Sept. 2021.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brenda Rasmussen, the victim's wife and her two sons Danny and Andrew Jones in Flagstaff, Ariz.

They're wanted in connection of the homicide of Jerry Rasmussen, Brenda's husband, that occurred in Sept. of last year.

After warrants were out for their arrest, all three fled Washington.

Through a team effort from U.S. Marshals and the Mohave County Sheriff's office, the suspects were located.

Brenda and her sons were booked into Mohave County Detention Center, foreseeing extradition.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content