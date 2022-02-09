3 homicide suspects who fled Washington arrested, found in Arizona

Three homicide suspects who fled Washington were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — United States Marshals arrested a mother and her two sons who are all suspects for their part in a homicide in Stevens County, WA. in Sept. 2021.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brenda Rasmussen, the victim's wife and her two sons Danny and Andrew Jones in Flagstaff, Ariz.

They're wanted in connection of the homicide of Jerry Rasmussen, Brenda's husband, that occurred in Sept. of last year.

After warrants were out for their arrest, all three fled Washington.

Through a team effort from U.S. Marshals and the Mohave County Sheriff's office, the suspects were located.

Brenda and her sons were booked into Mohave County Detention Center, foreseeing extradition.