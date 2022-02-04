SDSU Imperial Valley to offer more majors

Shuttle will take students to San Diego and back to Imperial County if major is not offered locally - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Students admitted to San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley for fall 2022 can take virtually any major or minor offered by the university even if it is not now offered locally.

The university looks to offer transportation to San Diego for those who wish to stay at home yet still seek a higher level of education.

Mark Wheeler is the interim chief administrative and academic officer and dean at SDSU Imperial Valley, he has been the dean since July 2021.

Wheeler says the campus in Brawley and Calexico are delightful. He adds he is looking forward to the positive changes coming.

"We are giving appropriate access to the students in the Valley, the access is aimed at providing more educational opportunity in the Valley on the campuses," he said.

Wheeler is excited for a shuttle service that will work to transport students from Imperial County to San Diego and back.

