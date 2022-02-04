China’s pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics.

The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages even as some Western governments stage a diplomatic boycott over the way China treats millions of its own people.

Beijing became the first city to host both winter and summer Games. And while some are staying away from these second pandemic Olympics in six months, many other world leaders are attending the opening ceremony. Most notable is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The opening ceremony began Friday just after the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.