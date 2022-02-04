CBS 13 Sports: Matadors sweep Mesa

AWC's women's and men's basketball teams thump Thunderbirds while local prep star signs to play collegiately

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Without ACCAC DI player of the week, the #16 Arizona Western Lady Matadors got by DII #20 ranked Mesa 66-57. Faith Silva led the way for AWC with 17 points, Teresa Da Silva added 13.

The AWC men dug out from a 13-0 hole and only trailed 37-35 at the half. The Matadors outscored the Thunderbirds 38-32 in the second half and held on to a 73-69 win. Yaxel Lendeborg paced the Matadors with 18 points and Nate Duda added 14.

In boys prep basketball, Yuma Catholic won its 19th game of the season with a sweep of Tonopah Valley. Gila Ridge swept the season series versus Yuma.

Gila Ridge prep football standout Johnathan Noriega signed his letter of intent to play football collegitley at Minot State in North Dakota.