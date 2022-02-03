U.S. Geological Survey flying planes over Imperial County

USGS studying earthquakes, young volcanoes at Salton Sea - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Recently, if you've been hearing more planes than usual flying through Imperial County, it's because The U.S. Geological Survey is conducting a study using airplanes to have a better understanding of the area.

The nearby Salton Sea, in Imperial County, sits on the active San Andreas fault line. Where earthquakes have no doubt been felt in our region.

Geologists are now looking for undiscovered mineral and geothermal resources all in hopes of seeing what work can be done without any repercussions.

Mayor Tomas Oliva of El Centro explains this research is needed to see progress.

"To have a better understanding, to see whether mining would create unintended circumstances or if it could be done safely," he said.

Scientists are also studying the area for potential natural hazards like earthquakes.

One scientist involved in the study tells us they’re also studying volcanoes existing in the area. There is also a geyser in Imperial County's Niland, that is forcing state route 111, to relocate because it's moving an average of ten feet per month.

“It is also an extremely active tectonic area, some of the youngest volcanoes in California occur at the southern end of the lake here, Very young, some of the youngest volcanoes in the sate,” John Glenn with the USGS said.

Glenn adds the San Andreas fault also runs through the Salton Sea which is of interest to those studying it.

“There is a great deal of interest studying earthquake hazards in this region,” he said.

The last big earthquake to shake the Salton Sea area was on June 11, 2021, it was a 4.6.

El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva said history should not repeat itself.

"After so many years of existence this country has learned let's do our homework before we dive in and do something," he said.