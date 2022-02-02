Starbucks steadily raising prices, sales continue to go up

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The famous coffee organization Starbucks has been raising prices in the past year but sales don't seem to be at a decline.

Starbucks rose its prices in October and January but the coffee chain says customers haven't been deterred.

Sales have risen by 18% in the United States and 13% worldwide.

Prices are expected to continue their increase and Starbucks feels as though the trend isn't going down any time soon.

These increases are said to help mitigate certain costs such as inflation.