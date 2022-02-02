Imperial County PIT committee brings homeless resources

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders in Imperial Valley are trying to get an accurate count of the homeless population.

The purpose of the Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count is really to better understand how many people need help, as well as analyze their existing programs to ensure the services needed are provided.

Jeffrey Simpson, who is from San Diego and now homeless due to the loss of his dad and job, said he used one of those resources but it didn't work out.

"I actually had the Calexico neighborhood house help us out and pay for a hotel room for two months for us in Niland. Once that was over, I had no other options," Simpson said.

According to Diana Rosas, Administrative Analyst for the County of Imperial, during the count, they supplied each homeless person interviewed with a big bag that contained toiletries and a resource sheet that contained a list of the agencies within the community and the services they provide.

"We also provide a different array of services. If there are any homeless that do test positive for COVID. We do house them. We do provide them meals," Rosas said.

The 22 billion dollar legislation that Governor Newsom signed last September to address homelessness and mental health services has helped here in Imperial County.

"Just last year we were able to provide services to 2,600 individuals homeless and at the verge of being homeless," Rosas said.

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom announced a homekey grant to give the homeless in Los Angeles and Sacramento a place to live. Nearby San Diego also cleared out an encampment.

Simpson said he felt like he was stuck in the streets and couldn't get out. He told me if he had a place to sleep at night, it would help him out.

"I can't keep a phone for longer than a week. You know, without someone stealing it while I'm sleeping. I've had my wallet stolen about four times since I've had it. I've had five phones that been stolen. Three times I've had everything I own taken when I left," Simpson said.

Simpson said he talked to someone from the PIT committee last weekend and was notified of the resources that may be able to help him as well as the emergency housing hotline.