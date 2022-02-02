AZ Senator Kelly and WY Senator Lummis establish bipartisan bill to improve trucking workforce amid supply chain setbacks

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) — U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) introduced a bill to help direct supply chain shortages and up the amount of truck drivers who transport goods across the nation.

The Licensing Individual Commercial Exam-takers Now Safely and Efficiently (LICENSE) Act would make two separate and permanent waivers issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waivers are:

• Waiver for States Concerning Third Party Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Skills Test Examiners in Response to the COVID-19 emergency

• Three-month Waiver in Response to the COVID-19 emergency—for States and Commercial Learner's Permit (CLP) Holders Operating Commercial Motor Vehicles

LICENSE would allow for third party CDL skills test examiners who were formally authorized by the state to administer the CDL skills test, to also administer a CDL knowledge test without needing to complete a training course.

Previously authorized state and third-party examiners conducting the test means more drivers will be able to be on the road in a timely matter without compromising safety.

"The pandemic continues to impact our supply chains and Arizonans are feeling the strain of higher prices at the supermarket and the gas pump. Our bipartisan bill cuts red tape and boosts our trucking workforce so we can safely and quickly deliver essential supplies and good across the country," Sen. Kelly said. "I will continue to ensure the federal government uses every available took to strengthen our economy and bring down costs for Arizonans."

The act would also allow licensed drivers who are partnering with CLP holders to move from the front seat of a truck cab to its sleeper berth which allows the driver to have a break.

Most CLP holders passed their road tests and are only waiting for a physical copy of the CDL.

LICENSE will allow states to administer driving skills tests to those who apply from different states.

Being able to apply from other states will be a timesaver as future truckers can get tested where they live in comparison to where they get trained.

“One of the first steps towards fixing our current supply chain crises is to increase the number of truck drivers delivering goods to stores around the country,” said Sen. Lummis. “As a rural state, Wyoming is particularly reliant on trucking, but streamlining commercial driver’s licensing and getting rid of overly burdensome regulations will benefit everyone, whether you live in Manhattan or Cheyenne. I’m proud to work with my fellow western senator, Mark Kelly, to reform the licensing process for America’s truckers.”

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Darin LaHood (R-IL), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), and Josh Harder (D-CA) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m laser focused on making it affordable to raise a family in the Valley. Right now the cost of everything from groceries to gas is just plain out of control and we have to fix it,” said Rep. Harder. “This bill cuts through the red tape and gets more truck drivers on the road. More drivers means lower shipping costs, and lower shipping costs means families can actually afford what they need at the grocery story. I’m proud to join my Republican and Democratic friends in introducing this bill.”

“This legislation eliminates regulatory barriers to filling in-demand truck driver jobs,” said Rep. Balderson. “I’m proud to support making these common sense waivers permanent. Doing so provides much-needed relief for our truckers and will help to ensure products arrive on-time to doorsteps and store shelves across the country.”