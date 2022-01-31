Monday Military Matters

Soldier Spotlight on Sgt. Sergeant Cody Lavalla

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 13 on your side would like to honor Sgt. Cody Lavalla for our Military Matters segment.

Staff Sgt. Cody Lavalla is currently serving at Yuma Proving Ground for the Airborne Test Force as a shop foreman.

Lavalla is originally from New Mexico and has been serving his country in the U.S. Army since 2006.

His Military Occupational Specialty is a parachute rigger. During his career he’s completed a variety of airborne type training including Military Freefall Jumpmaster, Military Freefall, Air Movement Operations and Airdrop Load Inspector.

He’s currently enrolled in college pursing a degree in Operations and Project Management.

His hobbies include, hiking, fishing, and reading, and exploring the desert. He has two children, a 9-year-old son, and 5-year-old daughter.