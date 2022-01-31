Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:27 PM

Monday Military Matters

Soldier Spotlight on Sgt. Sergeant Cody Lavalla

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 13 on your side would like to honor Sgt. Cody Lavalla for our Military Matters segment.

Staff Sgt. Cody Lavalla is currently serving at Yuma Proving Ground for the Airborne Test Force as a shop foreman.

Lavalla is originally from New Mexico and has been serving his country in the U.S. Army since 2006.

His Military Occupational Specialty is a parachute rigger. During his career he’s completed a variety of airborne type training including Military Freefall Jumpmaster, Military Freefall, Air Movement Operations and Airdrop Load Inspector.

He’s currently enrolled in college pursing a degree in Operations and Project Management. 

His hobbies include, hiking, fishing, and reading, and exploring the desert. He has two children, a 9-year-old son, and 5-year-old daughter.

News
Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content