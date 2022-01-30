Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 7:52 PM

Williams helps No. 10 UConn top Providence 69-61

KYMA

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 19 points to help No. 10 UConn beat Providence 69-61. Williams was one of four UConn players to reach double figures. Evina Westbrook had 13 points while Caroline Ducharme finished with 12 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points for the Huskies (13-4, 8-0 Big East), who shot 54% (25-for-46) from the floor. Providence (9-11, 4-7) has now dropped 30 straight games to UConn dating back to 1993. Janai Crooms led all scorers with 27 points for the Friars.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content