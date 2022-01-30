Spotify adds COVID-19 content advisory

Streaming audio service under pressure due to COVID-19 misinformation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Spotify announced Sunday, it's changing its rules in response to major artists leaving its platform.

In a statement, the company says it's adding a content advisory to podcasts that discuss COVID-19.

The streaming audio service is under pressure because podcast host Joe Rogan has spread misleading information about COVID vaccines.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says he recognizes the obligation to provide balance and access to credible medical information. The podcasting and music service says it has built a COVID-19 hub for accurate information and is the first to publish content guidelines.

But the list of Spotify critics continues to grow. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have a podcast deal with the platform, are asking the platform to "meet the moment."