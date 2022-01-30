Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities. Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.