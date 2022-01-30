Nine dead, several injured in Las Vegas crash

Eighteen people involved in crash, including minors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Nine people were killed in a horrific crash involving six vehicles in the Las Vegas area.

Police in north Las Vegas say the crash happened Saturday afternoon. It started when a vehicle ran through a red light. The car then crashed into several other vehicles at in the intersection.

"Speed is a factor. As for the initial vehicle, it is a Dodge Challenger that was going northbound on Commerce, approaching Cheyenne at a high rate of speed. And with that, it struck multiple vehicles and unfortunately it was a chaotic event," says North Las Vegas Police Department Officer Alexander Cuevas.

Police say 18 people were involved in the crash, including some minors. The driver of the Dodge was among those killed in the crash. Officers say they do not believe the driver was impaired.

The Clark County Coroner's Office says it will identify the victims after relatives are notified.