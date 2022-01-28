Skip to Content
Tucson air force base has troops placed on high alert if Ukraine is invaded

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is amongst the thousands of military troops the United States Department of Defense has selected for deployment if Russia invades Ukraine.

The announcement was made Thursday in the course of a new conference by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

Some units from Davis-Monthan are included among the 8,500 troops placed on heightened preparedness for deployment if Russia invades Ukraine.

Davis-Monthan is part of a total of 8,500 troops on high alert for deployment.

A few of the other military bases with units placed on high alert are Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Fort Stewart in Georgia and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

News
