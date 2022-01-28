Skip to Content
NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police officers are giving a final salute to a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago.

A funeral Mass for Jason Rivera is under way Friday morning at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

At 22 years old, Rivera was recently married and barely into his second year on the force.

He and Officer Wilbert Mora were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Both officers grew up in the city’s ethnic enclaves and had hoped to help the department build bridges with the community.

