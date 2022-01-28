Minnie Mouse gets new pantsuit design for Disneyland Paris

New design to celebrate upcoming month

PARIS (KYMA, KECY) - Minnie Mouse got a makeover with a new suit from Disneyland Paris.

A recent tweet from Disneyland Paris's account debuted Minnie's pantsuit, calling it ultrachic with blue and black polka dots.

Her iconic black and red dress was traded in for this new design by British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

This new design was made in honor of Women's History Month, which is celebrated in March.