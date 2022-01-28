Local US representative reflects on trip with Vice President Kamala Harris

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris took a trip to Honduras on Thursday to speak with the newly elected president firsthand about the ongoing border crisis.

Agents in our region continue to apprehend hundreds of people every single day. The vice president's trip was all aimed at getting to the root of the problem.

Representative Raul Ruiz who is looking to represent Imperial County's district in congress was also there for the trip to the northern triangle.

As chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Ruiz was the only member of congress on the trip.

Ruiz said he had the opportunity to discuss migration with Vice President Harris, as well as key issues for the valley, like agriculture.

“We see a lot of migrant families taking the dangerous trek up north to our borders due to the violence, lack of hope, poverty, corruption, and other factors," he said.

Ruiz says the trip overall was an honor.

Ruiz is hoping to represent Imperial County as well as parts of Riverside County after redistricting lines were approved last month.