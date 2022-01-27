Former POW celebrates 100th birthday and continues riding his bicycle

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Norman of Bury St. Edmunds is known by the UK village locals as a man who cycles at least 100 miles every week and now he's celebrating his 100th birthday.

"I'm the village hero," says Norman, who once served in World War II and was a prisoner of war.

Norman was used to spending a lot of time on foot but now he'd rather be on his bicycle.

"We were on the road 21 days, marching between 15 and 20 kilometres every day. And there was a metre of snow on the ground and it froze night and day," Norman says.

Now he prefers the road without having to march and without bad weather.

"I still enjoy it unless the weather conditions suddenly change, like you can't cope on a bike with the wind and 50 or 60 miles an hour. All I can say is, the freedom of the open road," continued Norman.

He gave a tip for new cyclists by saying not to overdo it.