Gov. Ducey: ‘Mayorkas needs to resign’

Arizona Governor speaks out regarding DHS secretary's visit

(KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, Arizona Govenor Doug Ducey made a public call for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's resignation.

"Secretary Mayorkas needs to resign NOW," said Gov. Ducey on Twitter.

This follows Mayorkas's visit to Yuma to discuss the numerous groups of migrants crossing the U.S./Mexico border almost daily.

Gov. Ducey continued in another tweet by saying, "He has failed Americans in his role as Homeland Security Secretary," possibly in reference to gaps in the border wall, as well as the many undocumented immigrants who are seeking asylum.