DHS Secretary Mayorkas visits Yuma

Mayorkas gives his thoughts on current situation at the border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Yuma Wednesday to discuss recent activity at the United States/Mexico border.

In an interview with Secretary Mayorkas, he mentioned a focus on public safety as well as noting plans to continue the 'Remain in Mexico Program' in partnership with Mexico.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz was also in Yuma Wednesday morning, accompanying the secretary. Ortiz said more agents are being hired to help with the situation at the border and assures they're still working on decreasing the number of migrants entering the United States.

Secretary Maryokas met with Customs and Border Protection employees Wednesday morning. He is set to meet with local leaders in the afternoon. He will then travel to Texas.

Below is the interview with DHS Sec. Mayorkas:

Interview with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz: