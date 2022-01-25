Agents find over $100k worth of meth on Interstate 10

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man transporting $163k worth of meth

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A lawfully admitted permanent resident tried to slip by the customs with $163,000 worth of meth Friday afternoon.

At around 4:16 p.m., agents performed a vehicle stop on Interstate 10 near the Dillion Road exit for a 2015 blue Dodge journey.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team was sent to assist in the stop and alerted agents to the back end of the vehicle.

After agents inspected the rear area, they found a black storage box with a yellow lid.

Inside of the box were various plastic-wrapped bundles at the bottom and a black duffle bag was discovered behind the driver's seat with the same bundles found in the box.

The contents of the bundles contained white crystal substances which all tested positive for meth.

An estimated street value of the 46.5 pounds of meth is $162,750.

All narcotics, the driver and vehicle were taken to the Indio Border Patrol Station for processing.