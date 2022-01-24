UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government will remove coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England.

Johnson said travelers will no longer have to take tests if they have been double vaccinated.

Currently, travelers who have had at least two vaccine doses must take a rapid coronavirus test within two days of arriving in the U.K.

The travel industry hailed the news as a big step back to normality. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines U.K., said it was “a landmark day.”

Johnson’s Conservative government also is lifting mask mandates and other restrictions this week.

It is relying on vaccinations and widespread testing to keep the virus in check.