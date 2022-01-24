Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A defense attorney says Derek Chauvin called “all of the shots” at the scene when George Floyd was killed.

During opening statements Monday, Tom Plunkett, the attorney for J. Alexander Kueng, highlighted the rookie status for Kueng and another officer, Thomas Lane.

He says both men deferred to Chauvin and called him “sir.” Earlier, a prosecutor told jurors that three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights ignored their extensive training and did nothing to save his life as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck under his knee and Floyd gasped for air.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air.