ADOR: Individual income tax season begins

Before filing individual income tax be sure to gather all documentation to ensure a smooth return

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Individual income tax filing season has opened for the State of Arizona and is now accepting electronically filed 2021 income tax returns.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) suggests taxpayers to file electronically for a faster return and to set up direct deposit in order to decrease errors and the risk of tax fraud.

According to ADOR, 85 percent of taxpayers who filed electronically received their refund six times faster than paper filers.

ADOR's expected dates of returns are:

If you file electronically and choose direct deposit, you can look for your refund within a couple weeks of the return’s acceptance.

If you file a paper return, you can anticipate your refund at a minimum of 8 weeks from the date you filed.

An advisory from ADOR says various tax returns need extra time to review for accuracy in order to protect taxpayers from any type of fraud.

The deadline to file and pay is April 18 as April 15 is being observed as District of Columbia Emancipation Day in Washington D.C., this moves the last day to file and pay to April 18.

Some tips for avoiding delays from ADOR:

E-file and designate any refund for direct deposit to your bank.

If filing a paper return, use black ink and print on white paper.

Verify you are using the correct tax year form by looking at the upper right corner.

Ensure all the necessary lines and forms are filled out properly.

Don't misspell names or use two different names.

Make sure key information like your tax ID number, Social Security number, routing number, or account number are correct in all the appropriate boxes.

Double-check to ensure you have all the information and supporting documentation.

If filing by paper, mail to the correct P.O. Box listed on the form according to tax due or refund.

Send payment with the correct return. ADOR payment with the state return to the correct ADOR P.O. Box and IRS payment with federal return sent to the IRS address.

If sending a paper payment, include your voucher, as the Department needs your Social Security number or employee identification number, along with the tax period and tax type.

ADOR offers additional links for taxpayers requiring additional assistance this season who can take advantage of these free tax filing services:

Free File Alliance - Offers a free file program to Arizona taxpayers who meet certain criteria. Visit https://azdor.gov/e-services/free-electronic-filing-individuals for more information.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) - Provides free tax help to people who generally make $58,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. For more information, please visit www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide - Delivers free assistance to individuals 50 and older who cannot afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. For more information, go to www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.