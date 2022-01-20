U.S. allows 18-year-old truckers to drive semi trucks across state lines

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. government is attempting to help ease the trucker shortage.

A new federal apprenticeship will allow 18-year-olds to drive semi trucks across state lines.

49 states and Washington, D.C. give commercial drivers licenses to people under 21, but they can only drive big rigs within their state.

This new program will take those young drivers and train them on inter-state trucks.

Apprentices must have a state-issued commercial driver's license with a clean record.

During training, they will be under the direct supervision of an experienced driver.

The trucks in the program will also be required to have certain safety features, like automatic emergency braking, forward-facing cameras, and a top speed of 65 miles per hour.