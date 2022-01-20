Cameras found in locker room at German women’s handball club

METZINGEN, Germany (AP) — German police are investigating after two hidden cameras were found in the locker room of a leading women’s handball team. TuS Metzingen says the cameras were found earlier this week. Metzingen said that an unnamed person who worked with the team is being treated by police as a suspect and their role with the club has been terminated. The league says there was a similar incident last year when three cameras were found at another club.