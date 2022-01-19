Opportunities overlooked to stop University of Michigan sexual abuse

University of Michigan sexual abuse cases appeared decades ago with chances missed to put an end to it

DETROIT (KYMA, KECY/ AP) - Protests towards University of Michigan (U-M) sports doctor Robert Anderson show acts of sexual assault dating back nearly 40 years before a $490 million settlement with victims.

Complaints made by mostly men were disregarded with no guarantee that Robert Anderson would be booted off campus.

The opportunities to dismiss Anderson were explained in detail last May. The WilmerHale law firm was employed by the university to issue its findings of the doctor who died in 2008 after working at U-M for about 40 years.

The law firm found numerous substantial cases where change could have been made if someone got involved.

Since no one did, Anderson was left with "countless occasions" to abuse and assault patients.