Negotiations at impasse between teachers and Calexico Unified School District

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers and the Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) are moving into their third round of mediation as part of the impasse process.

Teachers have been demanding a pay increase for months now.

The most recent meeting revealed teachers are more concerned with getting a pay raise from 2017 through 2020 as opposed to getting new health benefits.

Bob Nelson is an elementary school teacher in Calexico who explained that teachers are not concerned with health benefits as much as they are concerned with receiving a fair salary.

"That is three years that have passed, pay up, you are desperate to give us a cap, forget the cap, take care of those three years, give us the raise that we deserve," said Nelson.

If teachers still are not in agreement with the district after the impasse then they will have to decide whether or not to go on strike.

