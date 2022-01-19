Corporate e-file is open for 2022 tax season making the process faster and better protected

(KYMA/ KECY) - Electronically filing income taxes with the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is now available for corporations, partnerships, S corporations and fiduciaries for the 2022 tax season.

Since e-filing is now quicker and safer, returns are especially quicker compared to paper submissions.

Prior to arranging tax returns, taxpayers should collect all information and documents so an exact return happens and if any error were to come up then it's an easier process to fix.

On account of individual income returns they will be made a priority above business returns.

Corporations will receive two proof of receipts from the IRS and ADOR to ensure their respectable returns were acquired and taken.