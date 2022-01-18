Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t run for governor

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will not run for governor. On Tuesday, he ended months of speculation by announcing he would not enter the Democratic primary in which Gov. Kathy Hochul already has a commanding start, having locked up endorsements and fundraising. De Blasio left office at the end of 2021 after eight years of mayor of the largest city in the country. He had been hinting for months about a 2022 run for governor. In a video posted to Twitter, he said he would instead devote himself to fighting inequality in New York.