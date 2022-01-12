California takes first step in advancing universal health care bill

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - California Democrats took their first step toward abolishing the private health insurance market in the nation’s most populous state and replacing it with a government-run universal health care bill.

But the proposal that promises would never deny anyone the care they need which cleared a legislative committee in the state assembly is still a long way from becoming law.

The proposed bill faces strong opposition from powerful business interests who say it would cost too much, and even if it does become law, voters would have to approve a massive income tax increase to pay for it — a vote that might not happen until 2024.

The bill that advanced on Tuesday which cleared on an 11-3 vote would create the universal health care system and set its rules.

To pay for everything, Democrats have introduced a separate bill that would raise taxes on businesses and individuals by about $163 billion per year.