Over 28,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible e-coli contamination

California, Arizona among states which apparently received meat in question

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is recalling more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef due to a possible e-coli contamination.

According to the USDA, the recalled meat was produced on Monday, December 20, and then shipped to Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Finally, these ground beef packages found their way onto the shelves of Win-Co, Albertsons, Kroger and Walmart with establishment numbers of EST-965.

If you're unsure whether your recent meat purchase could be contaminated, consumers can find that number either inside the USDA mark of inspection or next to the time stamp and "use by" or "freeze by" date.

Per the USDA, all of the recalled products have a "use/freeze by" date of Tuesday, January 11.

Instead of cooking the ground beef packages, the USDA advises consumers to throw them away or return them to the stores which where they were purchased.